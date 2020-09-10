News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 weighed on Growthpoint
Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse talks to Business Day TV about the company’s annual results
10 September 2020 - 07:45
The Covid-19 pandemic has hit Growthpoint hard, with distributable income per share falling by 16.05% in the year to end-June.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Norbert Sasse for more insight on how the pandemic has affected the company’s balance sheet.
