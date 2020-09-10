Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: How Covid-19 weighed on Growthpoint

Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse talks to Business Day TV about the company’s annual results

10 September 2020 - 07:45 Business Day TV
Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit Growthpoint hard, with distributable income per share falling by 16.05% in the year to end-June.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Norbert Sasse for more insight on how the pandemic has affected the company’s balance sheet.

Growthpoint might withhold dividends for two years

The largest real estate investment trust in SA saw its income payout fall for the first time in 16 years, in the financial year to June 2020
Companies
13 hours ago

Growthpoint withholds final dividend as Covid-19 prompts rising arrears

The group had to raise its provisions for bad debt and provided rental relief due to the effects of the pandemic
Companies
1 day ago

Growthpoint battles rent defaults and power problems

CEO Estienne de Klerk says about R6bn in rent has been lost in the R300bn listed-property sector during the Covid-19 pandemic
Companies
1 day ago

No returns for Growthpoint as Capital & Regional holds dividend

Mall owner collected most of its rent in the first half and visitor numbers are improving, but conditions remain uncertain
Companies
5 days ago

Listed property funds: Bricks-and-mortar uncertainty

Property shares combine the income characteristics of bonds with the growth aspects of equities
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Flashy car tycoon gives up on battle for control ...
Companies / Property
2.
WATCH: How Seriti is getting closer to being ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Complaints flood in about Rain’s customer service
Companies
4.
Platinum has a sound future in antipollution ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Clicks pulls hair-care range after anti-racism ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.