Balwin warns of profit fall due to Covid-19

The sectional title developer expects there to be strong demand for apartments, and it has launched an online sales platform

10 September 2020 - 11:59 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/BRYAN VAN DER BEEK
Balwin Properties, SA’s largest sectional title developer, has warned of a steep fall in profits as Covid-19 batters the property market.

Headline earnings per share in the six months to end-August are expected to fall by between 55% and 60% from the previous period’s 40c, the group said in a trading update.

Covid-19 disrupted construction activity and has resulted in challenging market conditions, Balwin said, reporting a 5% reduction in the average selling price of apartments from the year-earlier period.

The company expects there to be strong demand for apartments, and it has launched an online sales platform.

In morning trade on Thursday, Balwin’s share was up 3.45% to R3, having fallen 18.7% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Balwin on track to deliver 5,200 apartments despite Covid-19

But sectional title developer joins its peers in passing dividend so it can strengthen its cash position
Companies
3 months ago

Balwin announces largest sectional title development in Africa

SA’s top developer in the property segment wants to build 50,000 ‘gap’ housing units in eastern Pretoria
Companies
1 week ago

Balwin Properties banks on Waterfall node to be the next Sandton

The sectional title developer has launched the R9bn Munyaka residential estate which will have 5,020 apartments
Companies
6 months ago

