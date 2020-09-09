Companies / Property Growthpoint says it will pay reduced dividend The largest real estate investment trust in SA saw its income payout fall for the first time in 16 years, in the financial year to June 2020 BL PREMIUM

Growthpoint Properties, part-owner of V&A Waterfront, one of SA’s most popular destinations hit by Covid-19, has told investors it will pay a much reduced dividend due to the pandemic and embattled economy.

“Our board is evaluating all options,” CEO Norbert Sasse said in a presentation to journalists. “The SA economy is in deep trouble and the outlook is very negative.”