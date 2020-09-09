Companies / Property Growthpoint might withhold dividends for two years The largest real estate investment trust in SA saw its income payout fall for the first time in 16 years, in the financial year to June 2020 BL PREMIUM

Growthpoint Properties, part-owner of V&A Waterfront, one of SA’s most popular destinations hit by Covid-19, has told investors it may have to wait two years before receiving dividend payments.

“Our board is evaluating all options,” CEO Norbert Sasse said in a presentation to journalists. “We may need to put dividends on hold for up to two years as we prioritise liquidity. The SA economy is in deep trouble and the outlook is very negative.”