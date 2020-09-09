Companies / Property Flashy car tycoon gives up on battle for control of Rebosis Zunaid Moti says the beleaguered property company and its bankers won’t play ball with turnaround plans BL PREMIUM

Zunaid Moti, a major Rebosis shareholder known for luxury car showrooms, has given up on plans to take control of the beleaguered real estate firm, almost a week after the founder of the company overtook him as the biggest investor.

Moti, who built up a nearly 19% stake over the past few months, had drawn up a plan that involved moving a fifth of Rebosis’ R10bn debt into a separate entity backed by R4bn in new income-producing properties.