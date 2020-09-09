Flashy car tycoon gives up on battle for control of Rebosis
Zunaid Moti says the beleaguered property company and its bankers won’t play ball with turnaround plans
09 September 2020 - 18:52
Zunaid Moti, a major Rebosis shareholder known for luxury car showrooms, has given up on plans to take control of the beleaguered real estate firm, almost a week after the founder of the company overtook him as the biggest investor.
Moti, who built up a nearly 19% stake over the past few months, had drawn up a plan that involved moving a fifth of Rebosis’ R10bn debt into a separate entity backed by R4bn in new income-producing properties.
