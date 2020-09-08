Companies / Property Housing market recovering sooner than expected post-Covid SA's largest bond originator says bond applications are up 52% year on year in August BL PREMIUM

SA's largest bond originator BetterBond says the housing market is recovering sooner than expected post the pandemic lockdown.

CEO Carl Coetzee said while the lockdown had devastating effects on economic growth and employment, the middle class was valuing owning a home for the first time while interest rates were low.