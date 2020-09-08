Housing market recovering sooner than expected post-Covid
SA's largest bond originator says bond applications are up 52% year on year in August
08 September 2020 - 19:19
SA's largest bond originator BetterBond says the housing market is recovering sooner than expected post the pandemic lockdown.
CEO Carl Coetzee said while the lockdown had devastating effects on economic growth and employment, the middle class was valuing owning a home for the first time while interest rates were low.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now