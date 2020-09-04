Capital & Regional holds on to dividend amid uncertainty

UK shopping centre owner Capital & Regional has opted to hold on to its interim dividend to preserve cash amid uncertainty from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group said 605 stores, or 96% of units, were back open, but market conditions remained highly uncertain.

Capital & Regional owned seven community shopping centres worth £611.3m at the end of June, a 16% decline from the end of December. The decline in the value of its property came amid Covid-19 and reduced levels of rent collection.

The group has collected 76% of its rent for its first half to end-June, with rent collection in the third quarter at 54%. “Over half of the balance of rent outstanding is due from well-capitalised national retailers,” the statement read.

Its loss widened to £115.5m for the six months to end-June, from a loss of £55.4m in the prior comparative period.

“While all of our centres have remained open throughout the pandemic, the government enforced restrictions have naturally impacted on the group’s operations,” said CEO Lawrence Hutchings.

“However our local community strategy — focused on providing non-discretionary, essential goods and services — has helped mitigate the impact on a relative basis,” he said. “Indeed, our strategy is now more relevant than ever as the structural changes in consumer habits that were already under way within the retail industry have been accelerated.”

In morning trade on the JSE Capital & Regional’s share was down 5.1% to R14.71.

