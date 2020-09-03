Q&A Barry Kaganson: The investment potential of senior living in SA
Auria Senior Living provides a hybrid option that combines housing, hospitality and health care
03 September 2020 - 16:01
Auria Senior Living was formed by Barry Kaganson in 2016, after he found that his grandmother was reluctant to move into a retirement home because she believed the options of homes were uninviting and depressing.
Barry believed that over-70s in SA were facing limited choices regarding their later living and care options.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now