Q&A Barry Kaganson: The investment potential of senior living in SA

Barry Kaganson: The investment potential of senior living in SA Auria Senior Living provides a hybrid option that combines housing, hospitality and health care

Auria Senior Living was formed by Barry Kaganson in 2016, after he found that his grandmother was reluctant to move into a retirement home because she believed the options of homes were uninviting and depressing.

Barry believed that over-70s in SA were facing limited choices regarding their later living and care options.