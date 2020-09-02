Companies / Property

RDI sells German retail centre for €65.5m

The landlord is disposing of its German assets to focus on its core market in the UK

02 September 2020 - 08:57 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE

London and JSE-listed landlord RDI has agreed to sell a retail centre in Berlin for €65.5m (R1.3bn), as it seeks an exit from German assets to focus on the UK.

The sale of Schloss-Strassen Center reduces the group’s retail exposure to 24.1%, from 28.4% at the end of February, and “removes a near term refinancing requirement which would have required the contribution of additional equity into a sector that the company is seeking to reduce its exposure to,” RDI said.

RDI CEO Mike Watters said: “We are pleased to have successfully concluded this disposal, particularly against a highly challenging macroeconomic backdrop, and to have made further progress on our withdrawal from the German market where we now have only €50.5m of assets still subject to disposal, all of which are at various stages of negotiation.”

The property has been sold to Benson Elliot, a UK-based private equity real estate fund manager.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

RDI tenants get respite from rentals

The Reit says its asset disposal programme will enable it to withstand the impact of the pandemic on its cashflow
Companies
4 months ago

RDI Reit sells German warehouses for R650m

The landlord is in the process of selling its German portfolio to focus on the UK and has now sold 55% of those assets
Companies
5 months ago

Sirius Real Estate: Niche property still shines bright

The JSE’s only German property play may look expensive, but there’s still plenty of reasons why you should own the stock, writes Joan Muller
Companies
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property
2.
Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals stashes cash ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property
4.
Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals stashes cash ...
Companies / Mining
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors stack bets as banks with ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

RDI Reit cuts retail exposure amid rise in e-commerce and Brexit uncertainty

Companies / Property

RDI Reit eyes Brexit as it sells Hamburg shopping centre

Companies / Property

Struggling RDI Reit vulnerable to takeover

Companies / Property

RDI Reit cuts interim dividend as earnings fall

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.