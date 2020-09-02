RDI sells German retail centre for €65.5m
The landlord is disposing of its German assets to focus on its core market in the UK
London and JSE-listed landlord RDI has agreed to sell a retail centre in Berlin for €65.5m (R1.3bn), as it seeks an exit from German assets to focus on the UK.
The sale of Schloss-Strassen Center reduces the group’s retail exposure to 24.1%, from 28.4% at the end of February, and “removes a near term refinancing requirement which would have required the contribution of additional equity into a sector that the company is seeking to reduce its exposure to,” RDI said.
RDI CEO Mike Watters said: “We are pleased to have successfully concluded this disposal, particularly against a highly challenging macroeconomic backdrop, and to have made further progress on our withdrawal from the German market where we now have only €50.5m of assets still subject to disposal, all of which are at various stages of negotiation.”
The property has been sold to Benson Elliot, a UK-based private equity real estate fund manager.
