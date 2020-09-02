COMPANY COMMENT
After Covid-19: urban farms in vacant premises and rising e-commerce
Landlords need to find other uses for space if they cannot find tenants
Property landlords should be creative when repurposing vacant commercial space as SA recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic that has ravaged their industry. Creating urban farms in buildings might be one of the best solutions.
The listed property sector has lost nearly 50% in 2020, including capital appreciation and dividends, making it one of the hardest-hit sectors, with financial services companies.
