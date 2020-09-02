Companies / Property COMPANY COMMENT After Covid-19: urban farms in vacant premises and rising e-commerce Landlords need to find other uses for space if they cannot find tenants BL PREMIUM

Property landlords should be creative when repurposing vacant commercial space as SA recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic that has ravaged their industry. Creating urban farms in buildings might be one of the best solutions.

The listed property sector has lost nearly 50% in 2020, including capital appreciation and dividends, making it one of the hardest-hit sectors, with financial services companies.