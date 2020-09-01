Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: How Covid-19 tenant relief weighed on Emira

Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett talks to Business Day TV about the company’s financial performance

01 September 2020 - 07:43 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/BRIAN JACKSON
Picture: 123RF/BRIAN JACKSON

Emira Property Fund’s R119m Covid-19 relief measures offered to tenants has weighed on the group’s annual performance. Revenue fell 11%, while headline earnings took an 89% knock.

Business Day TV spoke to Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett about the results.

Emira Property Fund looking to offload older assets

Company's total dividend falls 31% in the year to June as rent deferments and discounts ate up its cash
Companies
13 hours ago

Listed property funds: Bricks-and-mortar uncertainty

Property shares combine the income characteristics of bonds with the growth aspects of equities
Companies
5 days ago

Israel and UAE reach historic deal, with Donald Trump’s help

The deal will lead to a full normalisation of diplomatic relations with Trump tweeting other ‘very good nations’ are likely to join in
World
2 weeks ago

It is very possible for SA property groups to find success in US, says Stonewood

The company has enjoyed new demand for its products as some Americans  wait to see if their job losses are permanent
Companies
3 weeks ago

PGM prices put plaster over lockdown wound

Palladium and rhodium are now by far the biggest contributors to PGM companies’ revenue
Companies
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property
2.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property
3.
Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals stashes cash ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Spur COO Mark Farrelly resigns after talks over ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
RCL Food’s share leaps as it sticks with dividend ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.