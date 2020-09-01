News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 tenant relief weighed on Emira
Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett talks to Business Day TV about the company’s financial performance
01 September 2020 - 07:43
Emira Property Fund’s R119m Covid-19 relief measures offered to tenants has weighed on the group’s annual performance. Revenue fell 11%, while headline earnings took an 89% knock.
Business Day TV spoke to Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett about the results.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.