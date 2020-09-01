Raven Property posts loss amid weaker rouble

Russia-focused Raven Property swung into a loss in its half-year to end-June, after a weaker rouble weighed on the group, whose primary listing is in London.

The group owns logistics warehouses in Russia, whose economy is now under threat from the coronavirus, and slumping oil prices.

Raven Property reported a first-half loss of £31.7m (R711.3m) to end-June, from profit of £26.2m previously, amid foreign exchange losses of £23.8m, as the group reports in pounds. A weaker rouble also put pressure on asset values.

“Russia is not for everyone but on an objective financial analysis, it is one of the strongest and least leveraged economies in the world today,” said CEO Glyn Hirsch. “We look forward to the future with confidence.”

In morning trade, Raven’s little-traded share was unchanged at R9.50, having risen about 21.8% so far in 2020.

