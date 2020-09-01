Companies / Property

Raven Property posts loss amid weaker rouble

A weaker rouble resulted in the group sustaining foreign exchange losses in its six months to end-June

01 September 2020 - 10:47 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN

Russia-focused Raven Property swung into a loss in its half-year  to end-June, after a weaker rouble weighed on the group, whose primary listing is in London.

The group owns logistics warehouses in Russia, whose economy is now under threat from the coronavirus, and slumping oil prices.

Raven Property reported a first-half loss of £31.7m (R711.3m) to end-June, from profit of £26.2m previously, amid foreign exchange losses of £23.8m, as the group reports in pounds. A weaker rouble also put pressure on asset values.

“Russia is not for everyone but on an objective financial analysis, it is one of the strongest and least leveraged economies in the world today,” said CEO Glyn Hirsch. “We look forward to the future with confidence.” 

In morning trade, Raven’s little-traded share was unchanged at R9.50, having risen about 21.8% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Raven Property cautious amid Russia-Saudi oil price war

Interest rate cuts have supported the Russia-focused group recently, but it is cautious due to the coronavirus and slumping oil price
Companies
5 months ago

Raven Property branches out from London to list on JSE

The listing targets SA investors seeking currency and geographical diversification, says CEO Glyn Hirsch
Companies
1 year ago

Listed property funds: Bricks-and-mortar uncertainty

Property shares combine the income characteristics of bonds with the growth aspects of equities
Companies
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property
2.
Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals stashes cash ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property
4.
Spur COO Mark Farrelly resigns after talks over ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
MTN SA names T-Systems CEO Dineo Molefe new CFO
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Listed property funds: Bricks-and-mortar uncertainty

Companies / Investors Monthly

The low interest rate conundrum

Money

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.