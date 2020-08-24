News Leader
WATCH: Why Tower Property’s annual revenue dropped
Tower Property Fund CEO Marc Edwards talks to Business Day TV about the company’s latest results
24 August 2020 - 07:22
Tower Property Fund has reported a 16% drop in annual revenue.
The company, which has assets in SA and Croatia, says the Covid-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges, and has added to the pressures facing its tenants.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Marc Edwards for more detail.
