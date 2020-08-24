Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: Why Tower Property’s annual revenue dropped

Tower Property Fund CEO Marc Edwards talks to Business Day TV about the company’s latest results

24 August 2020 - 07:22 Business Day TV
Tower Property Fund CEO Marc Edwards. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN
Tower Property Fund CEO Marc Edwards. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN

Tower Property Fund has reported a 16% drop in annual revenue.

The company, which has assets in SA and Croatia, says the Covid-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges, and has added to the pressures facing its tenants.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Marc Edwards for more detail.

Tower Property Fund changes distribution policy amid Covid-19

The group, which previously paid out 100% of distributable earnings, says it will only pay out 75% for its year to end-May
Companies
1 week ago

South Africans push back against 5G towers in their backyards

There are allegations that the cellphone infrastructure might cause health problems
National
3 weeks ago

Tower Property Fund says rental collection is improving

The group collected about 74% of its rent in June, while July is tracking ahead of other months
Companies
1 month ago

Risk of weaker rand leads Tower Property Fund to refinance euro debt

The group has moved to take advantage of lower SA interest rates and hedge against rand weakness
Companies
1 month ago

ABDULLAH VERACHIA AND ADRIAN SAVILLE: We have a chance to ensure inevitable change is for the better

The pandemic will shift the way we travel, work and shop — and there will be winners and losers along the way
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Dis-Chem avoids ‘taint of corruption’ with move ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Redefine Properties’ debt burden will increase if ...
Companies / Property
3.
Sanlam gets BEE boost from Patrice Motsepe
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Redefine Properties’ debt burden will increase if ...
Companies / Property
5.
Swarovski’s future is no longer crystal clear
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.