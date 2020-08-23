Tower Property Fund aims to focus on small retail centres
Performance of Reit’s convenience retail centres has exceeded its expectations
23 August 2020 - 16:27
Tower Property Fund CEO Marc Edwards is set to change the focus of the real estate group that was battling to grow dividends even before the pandemic.
Edwards said the company would invest mainly in convenience retail centres in SA and expand further into southeastern Europe, having proved critics wrong with its investments in Croatia.
