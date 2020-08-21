Companies / Property

Nepi Rockcastle to proceed with capital raise

Details are to be announced in due course, the landlord says, while it is holding onto its dividend for the six months to end-June

21 August 2020 - 09:22 karl gernetzky
Nepi Rockcastle's Plaza Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nepi Rockcastle's Plaza Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Picture: SUPPLIED

Nepi Rockcastle, which owns malls in nine countries in central and Eastern Europe, will pursue a capital raise as it grapples with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The details of the capital raise will be announced in due course, the property group said, further announcing it will be holding onto its interim dividend for the period to end-June.

The group, which had a portfolio worth €6.3bn (R128bn) at the end of December, had previously paid out an interim dividend of 29.02 euro cents per share, or €170m.

The group had said in an update earlier in August distributable earnings per share were expected to fall almost a third in the six months to end-June.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

