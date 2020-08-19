Companies / Property

Property group GTC faces loss amid Covid-19 pressure

Globe Trade Centre develops and manages properties in Eastern Europe

19 August 2020 - 12:00 karl gernetzky
File photo: BLOOMBERG/BRYAN VAN DER BEEK
File photo: BLOOMBERG/BRYAN VAN DER BEEK

Poland-based real-estate group Globe Trade Centre (GTC), which develops and manages properties in Eastern Europe, has swung into a first-half loss after hefty writedowns of its portfolio.

The group slumped to a €33.8m (R696.28m) loss from profit of €42.8m previously, having written down its property investments by €67m.

As of the six months to end-June, the group had a property portfolio with a book value worth about €1.88bn, but its valuations are under pressure from market volatility, and other effects of Covid-19, such as visitor numbers to shopping centres.

In morning trade on Wednesday, GTC’s little-traded share was unchanged at R19.99, having fallen 44.47% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Western Cape property owners say resilience during Covid-19 has paid off

Cape Town commercial and residential property has held up in lockdown
Companies
17 hours ago

Fortress warns of dividend fall due to Covid-19

Holders of the landlord's A shares will see a 15% fall in distributions to end-June, while holders of B shares won't receive anything
Companies
1 day ago

Zunaid Moti increases shareholding in Rebosis

Businessman is closing in on owning a fifth of the combined A and B shares of the BBBEE property fund
Companies
1 day ago

Vukile Property Fund delayed dividend weakened by Covid-19

Vukile and other Reits want a reprieve in terms of how much income needs to be paid as dividends and within what specific time period
Companies
4 days ago

Lighthouse Capital on track to pay dividends in 2020

The JSE-listed European mall owner says it has weathered the worst of Covid-19
Companies
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MTN appoints CFO Ralph Mupita as group president ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Sasol prepares R35bn rights issue​​ as ordeal ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Baroka may bid for mothballed Amplats mine
Companies / Mining
4.
MTN appoints CFO Ralph Mupita as group president ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Western Cape property owners say resilience ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Property group Globe Trade Centre opens the door to regular dividends

Companies / Property

Globe Trade income grows as portfolio expands

Companies

Governments should get tougher on drug patents, says UN

Companies / Healthcare

Polish GTC set for JSE inward listing

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.