Zunaid Moti increases shareholding in Rebosis Businessman is closing in on owning a fifth of the combined A and B shares of the BBBEE property fund

SA businessman Zunaid Moti, who owns luxury-car dealerships and a number of other investment businesses, has increased his stake in Rebosis to 18.622%, as he cements his position as the property group’s largest shareholder.

Moti has been buying shares in Rebosis on the open market since the beginning of the year and his shareholding has now surpassed that of founder Sisa Ngebulana. He said in February that Rebosis was a speculative investment.