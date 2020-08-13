News Leader
WATCH: How lockdown has affected industrial property
Nedbank CIB’s Ridwaan Loonat talks to Business Day TV about how e-commerce is affecting the property sector
13 August 2020 - 09:10
Coronavirus-related lockdowns have encouraged consumers to turn to e-commerce, which is changing the property landscape as retail property falls out of favour and industrial property benefits from the shift.
Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank CIB’s Ridwaan Loonat about this change to the industry.
