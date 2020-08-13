Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: ​How lockdown has affected industrial property

Nedbank CIB’s Ridwaan Loonat talks to Business Day TV about how e-commerce is affecting the property sector

13 August 2020 - 09:10 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DAVID SANDONATO
Picture: 123RF/DAVID SANDONATO

Coronavirus-related lockdowns have encouraged consumers to turn to e-commerce, which is changing the property landscape as retail property falls out of favour and industrial property benefits from the shift.

Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank CIB’s Ridwaan Loonat about this change to the industry.

Covent Garden not enough of an attraction for Capco

UK-based laggard Capital & Counties needs to do better to convince investors of its merits
Companies
15 hours ago

Capco banks on Covent Garden for survival

CEO is upbeat about West End’s long-term prospects despite unpredictability
Companies
1 day ago

Residential sector and some of SA business to feel brunt of Eskom’s court victory

Eskom will be allowed to recover an extra R69bn from consumers over the next three years
Companies
1 day ago

SoftBank returns to profit after big losses

Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son pulls off a remarkably speedy comeback after worst losses in the company’s nearly 40-year history
Companies
1 day ago

HOT PROPERTY: Hoedspruit’s Elephant Rock Eco Estate

The estate has introduced the ‘house zero’ concept, a modular building system for premium off-grid homes that meet with the latest energy efficiency ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lockdown hits FirstRand and Absa earnings hard
Companies / Financial Services
2.
PPC considers R1.25bn rights issue to refinance ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Writedowns point to Sasol selling a stake in Lake ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Future ‘Clicks’ into place for retailer post-Covid
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
MTN investment Jumia takes lockdown revenue hit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.