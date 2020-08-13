Companies / Property

Transcend Property Fund halves dividend amid Covid-19

The group swung into a loss in its six months to end-June, taking a hit from its interest-rate swaps as the repo rate fell

13 August 2020 - 14:23 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN

Specialised residential property fund Transcend has cut its interim dividend by more than a half as it seeks to hold on to cash during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group cut its distribution per share 60% to about 12.1c for its six months to end-June, when the group swung into a R51.2m loss, from profit of R71.8m previously

The group’s policy is to hedge against a rise in interest rates, and a series of Reserve Bank cuts saw the group taking R71.22m hit during the period.

At the end of June, the group had 23 directly owned properties valued at R2.71bn.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, Transcend’s little-traded share was unchanged at R6, giving it a market capitalisation of R785m.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Transcend rental collections withstand Covid-19 storm

Residential portfolio remains defensive amid pandemic, but company withdraws guidance
Companies
4 months ago

Transcend looks to move to the main board of JSE by end of year

Residential property fund wants to get access to a wider array of investors
Companies
11 months ago

Investors showing little appetite for listed property shares

The slump in listed property prices has pushed dividend yields to 10-year highs, but investors are not convinced of value
Money & Investing
1 year ago

Transcend aims to move to main board after sealing deal to double portfolio

The group hopes the migration  will attract new investors and improve the liquidity of its shares
Companies
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Lockdown hits FirstRand and Absa earnings hard
Companies / Financial Services
2.
PPC considers R1.25bn rights issue to refinance ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Redefine says Covid-19 pandemic will slash its ...
Companies / Property
4.
Writedowns point to Sasol selling a stake in Lake ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Future ‘Clicks’ into place for retailer post-Covid
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Transcend Property Fund collects bulk of April and May rent

Companies / Property

Where to place your property bets

Companies / Investors Monthly

No student housing listings likely in 2020 due to poor market

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.