Covent Garden not enough of an attraction for Capco UK-based laggard Capital & Counties needs to do better to convince investors of its merits

UK-invested Capital & Counties (Capco) CEO Ian Hawksworth needs to make a better case for why South Africans should remain invested in the battling property stock.

The company, which was spun out of the late business person and philanthropist Donald Gordon’s Liberty International in 2010 and listed on the JSE, and which owns the iconic UK retail development Covent Garden, has become a laggard.