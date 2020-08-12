Companies / Property

Capital & Counties holds on to interim dividend amid uncertainty

CEO Ian Hawksworth says the group is confident about the West End’s long-term prospects, despite ‘an unpredictable economic environment’

12 August 2020 - 09:09 karl gernetzky
UPDATED 12 August 2020 - 12:54
Youths skateboard through a shopping arcade at Covent Garden in London, UK. Picture: REUTERS / LUKE MACGREGOR

Capital & Counties (Capco), which was spun out of SA businessman Donald Gordon’s Liberty International in 2010, has opted not to pay out an interim dividend as it grapples with falling rent due to Covid-19.

The group’s primary asset is the Covent Garden estate in London’s West End, and it collected only 71% of its rent in the six months to end-June, from 99% in the year-earlier period.

Net rental income fell 41.3% to £18.2m (R415m) in the six months to end-June, with the group also recognising the costs of lease modifications, as it sought to assist tenants navigate the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group paid out 0.5p per share, or £4.2m, in interim dividends previously.

A decision on a dividend for 2020 has been deferred until year-end, the group said.

At the end of June, Capco had property worth £2.3bn, a 16.3% year-on-year decrease. Amid revaluation losses, the group’s loss for the period widened to £440.7m, from £307.8m previously, with the latter figure including discontinued operations.

“There remain many challenges and an unpredictable economic environment, however, Capco is confident in the long-term prospects of the West End and the value of its unique investments,” said CEO Ian Hawksworth.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, Capco’s share was down 3.42% to R30.51, putting it on track for its worst one-day performance in about two weeks. The group’s share has fallen 36.82% in the year to date.

Update: August 12 2020
This article has been updated with share price information.

