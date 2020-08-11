Companies / Property COMPANY COMMENT Residential sector and some of SA business to feel brunt of Eskom’s court victory Eskom will be allowed to recover an extra R69bn from consumers over the next three years BL PREMIUM

A recent high court victory for Eskom means the utility will be allowed to recover an extra R69bn from consumers over the next three years. That’s over and above the tariff increases they would have been granted anyway.

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) says it will lodge an appeal against the ruling, and has until later in August to do so