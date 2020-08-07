Companies / Property

Nepi Rockcastle’s Romanian office disposal to proceed

07 August 2020 - 14:09 karl gernetzky
Serdika Center, one of six Central and Eastern European malls acquired by Nepi Rockcastle. Picture: FABRYECE SERDIKA CENTER
Serdika Center, one of six Central and Eastern European malls acquired by Nepi Rockcastle. Picture: FABRYECE SERDIKA CENTER

Nepi Rockcastle, which owns shopping malls in Central and Eastern Europe, said on Friday that the sale of its Romanian office portfolio for a cash consideration of €290m (R6bn) will proceed.

The transaction with AFI Europe was announced in December, and was meant to have been completed in March, but the parties entered arbitration after a breach of agreement on the sale of the portfolio.

Under the new agreement, the completion of the disposal is expected to occur within no more than four months, with the completion date to be set by the purchaser, Nepi said on Friday.

The disposal consideration remains unchanged, with the €290m to be adjusted based on the subsidiaries’ financial statements as of the date of completion.

Nepi said in April that the disposal of the Romanian office portfolio had not been completed as AFI Europe’s “obligations related to the completion procedures were not fulfilled”.

Discussions on extending the completion date took place, but consensus was not reached, the group said at the time.

In afternoon trade on Friday, Nepi’s share was little changed at R89.02, having fallen 28.11% in the year to date.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Listed property: beware sky-high yields

SA’s listed property shares are trading at never-before-seen yields. But not everything is what it seems
Money & Investing
3 months ago

Nepi Rockcastle’s sale of Romanian office portfolio falls through

This was not due to restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and Nepi says it is assessing its options
Companies
4 months ago

Nepi Rockcastle begins arbitration over sale of Romanian portfolio

It signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with AFI Europe on Sunday, property group says
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pick n Pay’s silence more damaging than honest ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Glencore says Eskom’s price increases threaten ...
Companies / Mining
3.
MTN’s asset sales in Middle East may raise R25bn
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Prosus on track for worst day since March after ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Intu Properties delisting comes as a blow to JSE
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Nepi Rockcastle begins arbitration over sale of Romanian portfolio

Companies / Property

Listed property on track to lose more than R200bn in worst year yet

Companies / Property

Spectacular rebound for listed property as lockdown eases

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.