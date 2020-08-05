Intu Properties to leave the JSE and LSE after 10 years

A decade after it was formed as the brainchild of the late SA insurance mogul and philanthropist Donald Gordon, Intu Properties, the UK’s largest shopping mall chain will delist from the JSE and London Stock Exchange.

The company, which owns 17 malls in the UK, including the Trafford Centre in Manchester, and one in Spain, announced on Wednesday that the delistings have been approved and that its future and that of its shareholders’ billions of rands’ worth of investments now lie in the hands of administrators KPMG.

The last day of trade for Intu on the JSE will be August 18. It will delist on August 21 and be removed from the exchange on August 24.

Intu’s listing on the JSE main board suspended at the end of June after the company said it had to enter administration after failing to secure an agreement to defer payments on some if its almost R100bn debt, despite owning assets worth close to £9bn (R151bn).

Gordon founded the Liberty Life Association of Africa in 1957, out of which he formed Transatlantic Insurance, which was later renamed Liberty International. In 2010, Liberty International, which housed Liberty’s UK properties, was split into two companies: Capital Shopping Centres, renamed Intu in 2013; and Capital & Counties (Capco).

Intu owned various malls in the UK while Capco owned a retail development at the iconic Covent Garden and a residential development at Earl’s Court in London.

Gordon died in 2019 at the age of 89.

Intu’s malls, especially those on high streets, battled to compete with online retailers and critics said the company did not offer enough family entertainment. The group also employed a complicated debt-funding structure.

Its collapse was exacerbated after the Brexit referendum of 2016, in which the UK voted to leave the EU.

This dented business confidence and the perceived values of commercial property in the UK. The Covid-19 pandemic made things even more difficult for Intu early in 2020 as non-essential retailers had to cease trading for months in line with economic lockdown regulations used to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Intu’s bowing out is a spectacular fall for a company with London-listed shares that were worth more than R100bn less than five years ago.

CEO David Fischel left the company at the end of April 2019, having been CEO since 2001 and having worked at the group since 1985. He was replaced by CFO Matthew Roberts, who resigned after Intu entered administration in July 2020.

