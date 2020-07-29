Grit delists from the JSE

Grit Real Estate, the only pan-African listed property fund in the world, has delisted from the JSE so that it can focus on serving its London and Mauritius-based investors.

The company acts as a rand hedge for investors as it pays its dividends in dollars. It owns 47 assets in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal and Zambia, and has a market capitalisation of R4.7bn. ​

Its JSE shares have not received enough support from investors since listing in 2014, then as Delta International. Being on three exchanges has become costly which prompted the company to announce in June an intention to leave the JSE.

The company will maintain its primary listing in London and secondary listing in Mauritius, an investment-grade country.

Grit’s income-producing assets are worth $860m (R14.6bn).

The delisting from the JSE is one of the first steps to Grit applying for a premium segment listing in London, which is internationally regarded as the gold standard for corporate governance, CEO Bronwyn Corbett said.

A premium listing is also a significant component of the eligibility criteria for inclusion in the main FTSE Index series, which may further improve liquidity, she said.

According to Corbett, having primary JSE and LSE listings had created administrative headaches when doing deals and had led to Grit incurring unnecessary expenses.

After listing on the LSE in July 2018, Grit has increasingly seen more interest from investors there than in SA. From having about 12% of its share register being made up of LSE investors, that number now stands at 30%.

“Many institutional pension fund investors in SA such as the Public Investment Corporation hold their shares in Grit through the Mauritian exchange. Hence, it makes sense to focus on the LSE and SEM [Stock Exchange of Mauritius],” Corbett said.

“We are thankful for the platform that the JSE has provided us during the past six years. The JSE, being one of the best regulated stock exchanges in the world, has enabled us to attract the attention of both South African and international institutional investors and we are excited about the opportunities this present in delivering against our investment mandate,” she said.

There had been an overwhelmingly positive vote of support from eligible shareholders for the delisting, with 99.81% voting to approve the delisting.

“Moreover, the vast majority of these shareholders have opted to retain their shares and move their holdings to either the London Stock Exchange or the Stock Exchange of Mauritius,” said Corbett.

andersona@businesslive.co.za