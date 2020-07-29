Companies / Property

Grit delists from the JSE

The company will maintain its primary listing in London and secondary listing in Mauritius

29 July 2020 - 19:08 Alistair Anderson
Bronwyn Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bronwyn Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED

Grit Real Estate, the only pan-African listed property fund in the world, has delisted from the JSE so that it can focus on serving its London and Mauritius-based investors.

The company acts as a rand hedge for investors as it pays its dividends in dollars. It owns 47 assets in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal and Zambia, and has a market capitalisation of R4.7bn. ​

Its JSE shares have not received enough support from investors since listing in 2014, then as Delta International. Being on three exchanges has become costly which prompted the company to announce in June an intention to leave the JSE.

The company will maintain its primary listing in London and  secondary listing in Mauritius, an investment-grade country.

Grit’s income-producing assets are worth $860m (R14.6bn).

The delisting from the JSE is one of the first steps to Grit applying for a premium segment listing in London, which is internationally regarded as the gold standard for corporate governance, CEO Bronwyn Corbett said.

A premium listing is also a significant component of the eligibility criteria for inclusion in the main FTSE Index series, which may further improve liquidity, she said.

According to Corbett, having primary JSE and LSE listings had created administrative headaches when doing deals and had led to Grit incurring unnecessary expenses.

After listing on the LSE in July 2018, Grit has increasingly seen more interest from investors there than in SA. From having about 12% of its share register being made up of LSE investors, that number now stands at 30%.

“Many institutional pension fund investors in SA such as the Public Investment Corporation hold their shares in Grit through the Mauritian exchange. Hence, it makes sense to focus on the LSE and SEM [Stock Exchange of Mauritius],” Corbett said.

“We are thankful for the platform that the JSE has provided us during the past six years. The JSE, being one of the best regulated stock exchanges in the world, has enabled us to attract the attention of both South African and international institutional investors and we are excited about the opportunities this present in delivering against our investment mandate,” she said.

There had been an overwhelmingly positive vote of support from eligible shareholders for the delisting, with 99.81% voting to approve the delisting.

“Moreover, the vast majority of these shareholders have opted to retain their shares and move their holdings to either the London Stock Exchange or the Stock Exchange of Mauritius,” said Corbett.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Grit Real Estate boasts good rental collection despite effects of Covid-19

Grit agreed on rent deferrals on 12.7% and rent concessions on 8.4% of contracted rental revenue between March and June
Companies
3 weeks ago

Grit Real Estate will delist from JSE to focus on London and Mauritius

Shares in Johannesburg have not generated enough interest, CEO Bronwyn Corbett says
Companies
1 month ago

Grit Real Estate: taking on the Africa doubters

Grit is mulling a JSE delisting as Afro-pessimism keeps SA investors at bay even as UK buyers pile in
Money & Investing
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Woolworths's clothing returns policy is horribly ...
Companies
2.
EXCLUSIVE: Telkom’s BCX aims at regaining BEE ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Sasol to sell oxygen-production units for R8.5bn
Companies / Energy
4.
More dangerous to work in government than on SA’s ...
Companies
5.
How working from home is bad news for landlords
Companies

Related Articles

Grit Real Estate on track for full-year target as acquisition bears fruit

Companies / Property

Listed property: pick those cherries wisely

Money & Investing

Grit Real Estate expands further in Morocco

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.