Octodec mulls change to distribution policy

The group says it is reconsidering its policy to pay out 100% of distributable earnings in the light of Covid-19

24 July 2020 - 11:02 karl gernetzky
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

JSE-listed real-estate investment trust (Reit) Octodec Investments is considering changes to its policy of paying out 100% of distributable earnings due to the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group, which has the majority of its properties in the Johannesburg and Tshwane city centres, said expects to make its final decision on distribution in November, but distribution per share for its year to end-August is expected to fall by at least 15%.

As of the end of February, the group had 280 properties worth R12.6bn, with Octodec saying on Friday it had seen an improvement in rental collection as SA's lockdown abated.

The group said it had collected 91% of rent in June, before rental relief, up from 74% in May. The group granted R33.8m in rental relief in June, and R44.7m of relief in May.

“The inherent defensive nature of Octodec’s portfolio, supported by a large and diverse tenant base focused predominantly in key nodes around the Johannesburg and Pretoria CBDs, coupled with continued focus on prudent balance sheet management and cash preservation, positions Octodec well to navigate the challenging period ahead,” the group said.

In morning trade, Octodec's share was up 1.17% to R6.06, giving it a market capitalisation of R1.6bn. The group’s share has fallen 60.52% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za 

