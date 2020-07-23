Equites says it is being lumped in with struggling SA property sector
The high-end logistics group is undervalued, say analysts
23 July 2020 - 19:14
The CEO of property group Equites Property Fund, which has seen its share price lose nearly a fifth of its value in 2020, says the company is a victim of circumstance because it has been grouped with other non-performing stocks.
The real estate investment trust (Reit), which listed six years ago, has grown its portfolio from 17 high-end logistics warehouse properties worth R1bn at listing to more than 50 properties worth R13.5bn and has expanded into the UK, where nearly 40% of its assets are.
