Hyprop warns of 15% fall in distribution per share

Hyprop Investments, which owns malls including Rosebank Mall, Hyde Park Corner and Canal Walk, expects distribution per share for its year to fall 15% as a result of Covid-19 pressure on its business and a change in its dividend policy.

The group expects its dividend for its year to end-June to fall at least 15% from the 744.89c it paid out previously. In December, the group announced it would pay out 92% of distributable earnings to shareholders until further notice, from 100% previously.

In March, the group announced a delay to its R790m interim dividend payment until October, to shore up its balance sheet in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hyprop’s share has fallen 57.27% so far in 2020, compared to a 36.78% fall in the JSE property index.

