Companies / Property

Fairvest sells Tokai Junction for R180m to cut debt

14 July 2020 - 21:10 Alistair Anderson
Picture: 123RF/BRIAN JACKSON
Picture: 123RF/BRIAN JACKSON

Retail property owner Fairvest has sold its Tokai Junction, in Cape Town, for R180m to reduce debt, it said on Tuesday. The final fee is R10m short of the target price announced in April.

CEO Darren Wilder said the deal is still profitable for Fairvest.

“The disposal value represents good value for Fairvest. The disposal price represents a 2.1% premium to book value,” he said.

The asset’s value at end-December was R176m. Wilder said that in a market in which valuations were predicted to fall by as much as a fifth, this confirmed that Fairvest’s property valuations were not overvalued.

“The proceeds would be used to pay down debt, in line with Fairvest’s strategic objective of ensuring that its balance sheet remains robust in a tough economic environment,” Wilder said.

Fairvest has one debt facility, of R128m, due for refinance by December.

The JSE’s listed real-estate sector has been hit by the Covid-19 epidemic that has wreaked havoc worldwide, resulting in closure of businesses.

The lockdown has affected Fairvest’s tenants who were unable to pay their full rent due to the lack of business activities. Fairvest, which owns retail centres in rural and small towns, has since agreed to give some tenants rental discounts and deferments.

Fairvest said on Tuesday it had finalised an agreement to sell Tokai Junction to FPG Holdings.

“To complete a transaction of this nature in the current environment demonstrates the attractiveness of Fairvest’s assets, as well as its ability to recycle capital when equity becomes expensive,” he said.

The deal is pending approval from the Competition Commission.

Two months ago, Fairvest withdrew its guidance of distribution per share growth of 4%-6% for its year to end-June, saying that the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown made it impossible to forecast a dividend.

On Tuesday, Fairvest’s share price jumped 6% to close at R1.59, giving it a market capitalisation of R1.6bn.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Fairvest withdraws guidance due to Covid-19

The landlord had expected distribution per share growth of between 4% and 6% for its year to end June
Companies
2 months ago

Fairvest shines among domestic property companies

Landlord, which focuses on shopping centres in small towns and rural areas, is optimistic about its tenant profile
Companies
4 months ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Fairvest Property

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
5 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
TFG steps into Pepkor’s turf with bid for Jet’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Prosus value gap may narrow if share is included ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
ANC rekindles hope of tax incentives to help ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Five services you didn’t know you could get done ...
Companies
5.
A closer look at the past 15 years: a challenging ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Exemplar’s malls shine as bulk of retailers sell essential goods

Companies / Property

Fairvest shines among domestic property companies

Companies / Property

Fairvest beats inflation again with 8% distribution growth

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.