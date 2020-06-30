Companies / Property

Vukile Property Fund changes dividend policy due to Covid-19

The group is waiting for consultations with the JSE before deciding on a final dividend, and does not expect to declare an interim dividend in 2021

30 June 2020 - 07:52 karl gernetzky
Vukile’s flagship Spanish shopping centre, the El Faro centre in Badajoz, Spain. Picture: SUPPLIED
Vukile’s flagship Spanish shopping centre, the El Faro centre in Badajoz, Spain. Picture: SUPPLIED

Vukile Property Fund, which owns malls in SA and Spain, said on Tuesday it is unlikely to make an interim dividend payment in its 2021 year, and has changed its dividend policy to preserve cash amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group is waiting for consultations with the JSE before deciding on a final dividend for the year to end-March, when distributable earnings per share rose 3.2% to 187.25c.

Vukile also intends to adopt a variable dividend payout ratio and will no longer pay out 100% of distributable earnings to enable greater capital flexibility and cash retention.

The group will also wait for the conclusion of discussions between the JSE  and SA Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) Association, regarding the listing requirements for Reits, before making a decision on a final dividend for its 2020 year.

Most listed property companies are Reits, which have to pay at least 75% of their distributable income as dividends.

Total assets of Vukile stood at R40.1bn at the end of March, with profit for the year rising by 25% to R1.9bn.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Vukile Property Fund plans to divest from the UK

The diversified property group wants to focus on its SA and Spanish investments
Companies
1 month ago

Listed property funds hoard cash as pandemic wreaks havoc across sector

Real estate investment trusts are holding back on dividends and are in talks with banks to allow them to breach debt covenants
Companies
1 month ago

Vukile Property Fund withdraws dividend guidance due to virus

The group is on track to meet its earnings growth target, but will change its dividend policy as a result of the Covid-19 crisis
Companies
2 months ago

Property companies brace for mall closures in Europe

Covid-19 pandemic is expected to take a toll on JSE-listed property companies with investments in Europe
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Prosus has R120bn war chest to keep on growing
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Kisby fund aims to raise R5bn to support SMEs
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Rebosis to sell assets to reduce debt
Companies / Property
4.
Redefine sets itself up for a rebound in 2021
Companies / Property
5.
Redefine exits the UK to focus on local and East ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

WATCH: How Vukile grew its interim dividend

Companies / Property

Vukile Property Fund to say ‘adiós Namibia’ and ‘hola Spain’

Companies / Property

Vukile sells R700m worth of assets to Mbako

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.