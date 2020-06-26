Companies / Property

Redefine to sell 90% interest in Australian student digs portfolio

The group will use the part of the proceeds to settle debt

26 June 2020 - 11:45 karl gernetzky
The Rosebank Towers owned by Redefine Properties. Picture: SUPPLIED
Diversified landlord Redefine Properties said on Friday that it has agree to sell its 90% interests in two Australian student accommodation businesses.

Subsidiaries of German insurance giant Allianz will be purchasing the properties for an aggregate price of A$459m (R5.4bn), with  Redefine intending to use the proceeds to help settle debt.

The group, which has a market capitalisation of R18.7bn, is currently pursuing the sale of R8bn in non-core assets across its portfolio.

In morning trade on Friday, Redefine’s share price was up 8.39% to R3.23, putting it on track for its best one-day performance in more than two weeks.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

