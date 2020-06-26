Companies / Property Intu’s listing on JSE main board suspended This could lead to the delisting of Intu from the London Stock Exchange and the JSE BL PREMIUM

The listing of UK’s largest shopping mall chain on the JSE main board has been suspended after the company said on Friday morning that it would enter into administration, because it failed to secure an agreement with its creditors.

