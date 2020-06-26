Intu’s listing on JSE main board suspended
26 June 2020 - 08:41
UPDATED 26 June 2020 - 16:25
The listing of UK’s largest shopping mall chain on the JSE main board has been suspended after the company said on Friday morning that it would enter into administration, because it failed to secure an agreement with its creditors.
This could lead to the delisting of Intu from the London Stock Exchange and the JSE.
