Companies / Property

Intu appoints KPMG in contingency plan for administration

23 June 2020 - 09:07 karl gernetzky
Picture: INTU
Picture: INTU

UK mall owner Intu Properties says it has appointed KPMG to administer services to shopping centres in the event it is unable to reach a new debt agreement with lenders by a June 26 deadline.

While negotiations with lenders continued, the situation remained uncertain, and it was necessary to pre-fund the administrator to ensure that shopping centres are not forced to close for a period, the group said.

Intu’s debt pile stood at almost £4.5bn (about R100bn) at the end of December 2019, which compares unfavourably with its market capitalisation of R1.55bn on Tuesday morning.

If the group is unable to reach a standstill agreement on loan covenants, it was likely that Intu, and other central entities, would fall into administration.

Loan covenants refer to an agreement that imposes certain conditions on the borrower; for example, restricting them from breaching ratios used for measuring their ability to repay debt.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Intu Properties says it is likely to be in breach of loan agreements

The struggling mall owner is seeking a debt standstill with lenders
Companies
1 month ago

Where to place your property bets

There’s plenty of rich pickings to be had among the JSE’s smaller property plays – provided you’re a patient punter with a higher risk appetite, ...
Companies
3 weeks ago

Trencor confirms distribution and tries to unlock further value

Trencor will be left with its substantial net cash holdings of about R1.7bn
Companies
1 month ago

UK shopping mall owner Hammerson says CEO to step down

David Atkins will step down by 2021 at the latest, as shops close and tenants renege on their rent due to Covid-19
Companies
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Edcon business rescue process approved
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Telkom plans to cash in on its masts and towers
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Growthpoint expects listed property’s value to ...
Companies / Property
4.
Edcon business rescue practitioner is running the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Glencore shares fall on news of another probe — ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Hammerson’s sale of UK retail parks falls through

Companies / Property

Intu on the verge of collapse as losses double

Companies / Property

Intu Properties at record low as R20bn equity raise falls through

Companies / Property

Intu could offer opportunity to Hammerson

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.