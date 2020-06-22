Texton sells Bloemfontein property for R45.5m

Texton Property Fund has sold its only property in the Free State for R45.5m as it was expensive to manage cost effectively, it said on Monday.

The property that will be sold, Quintiles, is a small property that comprises 0.9% of Texton’s gross lettable area.

“As it is the only asset situated in the … Free State, it is challenging to manage cost effectively,” the group said.

Texton, which was formed in 2006 and listed on the JSE in 2011, was known as Vunani Property Investment Fund until 2014.

The group had a property portfolio of R4.2bn at end-December, of which 60.9% is in SA and the rest in the UK.

