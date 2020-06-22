Companies / Property Stor-Age expands assets in the UK as demand for warehouses grows Company expects pandemic’s effect on the way people work to boost demand for self-storage units BL PREMIUM

Stor-Age Property Reit, the only listed personal storage provider in SA, has embarked on expansion outside SA as it expects demand for its warehouses to grow.

Personal storage is gaining in popularity as a specialised property asset class globally as more people shop online while working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic.