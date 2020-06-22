Stor-Age expands assets in the UK as demand for warehouses grows
Company expects pandemic’s effect on the way people work to boost demand for self-storage units
22 June 2020 - 08:48
UPDATED 22 June 2020 - 19:14
Stor-Age Property Reit, the only listed personal storage provider in SA, has embarked on expansion outside SA as it expects demand for its warehouses to grow.
Personal storage is gaining in popularity as a specialised property asset class globally as more people shop online while working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now