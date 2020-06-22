Companies / Property Growthpoint expects listed property’s value to shrink by chunky R120bn in next two years SA's largest property company says the recovery from Covid-19 will be long and painful BL PREMIUM

Listed property is set to lose a fifth of its R600bn in asset value in the next two years, the CEO of SA's largest real estate group said on Monday, as the country drags itself through a slow, painful recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recession

Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse said in a conference call with investors that many South Africans' livelihoods which were already under stress, had been battered by the lockdown and this would reverberate around all sectors of real estate.