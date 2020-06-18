Companies / Property

Heriot and Safari call off takeover talks

18 June 2020 - 10:08 karl gernetzky
Platz Am Meer shopping centre in Swakopmund, Namibia. Picture: SUPPLIED

Retail landlord Safari Investments said on Thursday it and Heriot Reit had called off takeover talks.

Heriot had indicated earlier in 2020 it was interested in taking over Safari, which listed in 2014 and owns shopping centres that serve lower-income consumers mostly in and around Tshwane. It also owns Platz Am Meer shopping centre in Swakopmund, Namibia.

Safari said on Thursday Heriot had advised it that it had been unable to reach agreement with a sufficient number of Safari shareholders to ensure support for the contemplated transaction.

Heriot has, however, advised that it continues to “consider all options at all times” and Safari can thus not express an opinion on whether any future approach from, or offer by, Heriot is likely, Safari said.

In morning trade on Thursday, Safari’s share price was unchanged at R3.35, giving it a market capitalisation of just over R1bn. Heriot’s share price was unchanged at R11.50, giving it a market capitalisation of just under R3bn.

With Alistair Anderson

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

