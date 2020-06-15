Companies / Property

Hammerson board chair David Tyler to step down amid governance shake-up

Announcement comes after group said in May that CEO David Atkins will step down in next months

15 June 2020 - 09:02 karl gernetzky
Hammerson’s mixed-use Victoria Quarter in Leeds, UK. Picture: 123RF
Hammerson’s mixed-use Victoria Quarter in Leeds, UK. Picture: 123RF

UK and Europe shopping centre owner Hammerson has announced the resignation of its board chair David Tyler, a move that comes just weeks after CEO David Atkins said he would step down.

Robert Noel will succeed Tyler as non-executive chair by no later than the beginning of October.

It comes as the group battles with the fallout from Covid-19, having already been under pressure in recent years from Brexit uncertainty.

Noel is a former CEO of Land Securities Group, one of the UK’s largest property companies. He is also a trustee of the UK’s Natural History Museum.

Hammerson’s share has fallen more than three-quarters over the past three years, and with other UK-focused property counters it has been under pressure since Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016.

In May, Hammerson announced that CEO David Atkins would step down by the spring of 2021 at the latest, saying it was time for a new CEO, and a new chapter for the business.

Also in May, the group’s sale of nine retail parks to Orion European Real Estate for about R9bn fell through.

Hammerson also announced on Monday that local industry stalwart Des de Beer will join the board as a non-executive director with immediate effect.

De Beer, CEO of Resilient, is also non-executive director of Lighthouse Capital, which has a 15.31% stake in Hammerson.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

UK shopping mall owner Hammerson says CEO to step down

David Atkins will step down by 2021 at the latest, as shops close and tenants renege on their rent due to Covid-19
Companies
2 weeks ago

Hammerson in the crosshairs

The UK and Europe mall owner is being eyed by suitors according to analysts
Companies
2 weeks ago

Where to place your property bets

There’s plenty of rich pickings to be had among the JSE’s smaller property plays – provided you’re a patient punter with a higher risk appetite, ...
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Firms line up for slice of Sasol’s Lake Charles
Companies / Energy
2.
MTN renews Uganda operating licence after ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Hammerson board chair David Tyler to step down ...
Companies / Property
4.
Delta Property Fund holds onto dividend due to ...
Companies / Property
5.
DAVID SHAPIRO: Even a bet on a broken Sasol is ...
Companies

Related Articles

Firms line up for slice of Sasol’s Lake Charles

Companies / Energy

Hammerson’s sale of UK retail parks falls through

Companies / Property

Hammerson’s loss widens amid UK retail pressure

Companies / Property

Struggling Intu confirms it is in talks with new investors

Companies / Property

Hammerson sells retail parks to cut exposure to Brexitland

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.