Delta Property Fund holds onto dividend due to Covid-19

Landlord, which has a mostly government-rented tenant base, will shore up balance sheet

15 June 2020 - 08:00 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/ALICEPHOTO

Delta Property Fund, which has a mostly government tenant base, has opted to hold on to its dividend for its year to end-February due to uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to the pandemic’s fluid nature the outlook remains highly uncertain, the group said, and there could be further lockdowns, as the virus is only expected to peak in September, the group said.

Distributable earnings per share for the year to end-February fell 38.1% to 45.69c, with Delta reporting increased vacancies and rental reversions amid SA’s recessionary economy.

The group, which has about 714-million shares in issue, had previously paid a final dividend of 15.99c per share.

Delta had a portfolio of 102 properties valued at R10.6bn at end-February, with national government departments its largest tenant category by revenue, followed by provincial government departments.

Due to the group’s primarily government tenant base, collections have been resilient, the group said.

Delta collected more than 80% of its monthly billings for April and May this year and expects to collect a further 10% once its sovereign tenants return to work after the lockdown, it said.

“There is a risk associated with our retail and non-government tenants of approximately 10% of monthly billings, and we continue to engage on an individual basis with these tenants to assist were possible to ensure their sustainability,” the statement reads.

Delta Property Fund’s government focus limits virus fallout

The group’s focus on government tenants means it has received most of its rent for April
1 month ago

Failed Delta-Rebosis deal crushes hope of black-owned property group

The two landlords were considering joining forces to weather the tough economic conditions
3 months ago

Behind Delta Property Fund’s disposal of Grit shares

Black-owned real-estate group has reduced its holding in Grit Real Estate to 5.7%
4 months ago

