Companies / Property

Castleview Property Fund raises dividends by a third

The mall owner says it is too soon to give forward guidance on distributions, as the effect on tenants is unclear

12 June 2020 - 14:15 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/BRYAN VAN DER BEEK
Picture: BLOOMBERG/BRYAN VAN DER BEEK

Castleview Property Fund, which has the Pier 14 shopping centre in Port Elizabeth as its sole asset, has raised its total dividend for the year to end-February by more than a third, due to increased sales by its tenants.

Total dividends for the year amounted to 51.8%, a 37.5% increase, with the group total sales by tenants rising 2.8% during the year.

This was a result of new leases and growth in turnover from its diversified tenant base, which is anchored by retailers that include Shoprite, Ackerman, Pep and Mr Price.

Castleview said its tenants have been significantly affected by Covid-19 and it is offering rental relief and deferrals.

“The full, financial impact of Covid-19 will only be possible to accurately estimate once the lockdown has substantially ended and tenants are able to return to trading,” the group said, adding that even then it will take time for tenants to recover, and so it is too early to give any distribution guidance.

In afternoon trade on Friday, Castleview’s little-traded share was unchanged at R5, giving it a market capitalisation of R171m.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

HOT PROPERTY: R59m multilevel home in Fresnaye

Situated in sought-after Ocean View Drive, this family home is newly renovated and boasts spectacular ocean and mountain views
News & Fox
1 day ago

Bargains abound in SA’s reeling rental market

Residential rental prices have fallen by as much as 40% in some areas, amid a growing oversupply of housing stock as more and more tenants struggle ...
Features
1 day ago

PROFILE: Growthpoint Properties CEO Estienne de Klerk

Covid-19 has thrust this property guru into the limelight. He talks to the FM about the future of the sector, the pros and cons of working from home ...
News & Fox
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Edcon taken to court as creditor argues business ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Harmony to raise more than R3bn to buy AngloGold ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Forbes names Capitec SA’s best bank
Companies / Financial Services
4.
E-commerce platform to help drive alcohol sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
TymeBank likely to have 2-million customers by ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

PROFILE: Growthpoint Properties CEO Estienne de Klerk

News & Fox

Grit Real Estate will delist from JSE to focus on London and Mauritius

Companies / Property

Hyprop ‘primed for recovery’ after avoiding worst of Covid-19

Companies / Property

No property hook-ups in Covid-19 dry spell

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.