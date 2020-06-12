Castleview Property Fund raises dividends by a third

Castleview Property Fund, which has the Pier 14 shopping centre in Port Elizabeth as its sole asset, has raised its total dividend for the year to end-February by more than a third, due to increased sales by its tenants.

Total dividends for the year amounted to 51.8%, a 37.5% increase, with the group total sales by tenants rising 2.8% during the year.

This was a result of new leases and growth in turnover from its diversified tenant base, which is anchored by retailers that include Shoprite, Ackerman, Pep and Mr Price.

Castleview said its tenants have been significantly affected by Covid-19 and it is offering rental relief and deferrals.

“The full, financial impact of Covid-19 will only be possible to accurately estimate once the lockdown has substantially ended and tenants are able to return to trading,” the group said, adding that even then it will take time for tenants to recover, and so it is too early to give any distribution guidance.

In afternoon trade on Friday, Castleview’s little-traded share was unchanged at R5, giving it a market capitalisation of R171m.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za