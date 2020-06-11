Companies / Property Grit Real Estate will delist from JSE to focus on London and Mauritius Shares in Johannesburg have not generated enough interest, CEO Bronwyn Corbett says BL PREMIUM

Property group Grit Real Estate plans to leave the JSE at end-July to focus on its listings in London and Mauritius.

The group — which has a portfolio of 46 assets and operates in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal and Zambia — said its JSE shares have not received enough support from investors since listing in 2014, then as Delta International. And being on three exchanges has become costly.