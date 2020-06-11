Grit Real Estate will delist from JSE to focus on London and Mauritius
Shares in Johannesburg have not generated enough interest, CEO Bronwyn Corbett says
11 June 2020 - 19:23
Property group Grit Real Estate plans to leave the JSE at end-July to focus on its listings in London and Mauritius.
The group — which has a portfolio of 46 assets and operates in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal and Zambia — said its JSE shares have not received enough support from investors since listing in 2014, then as Delta International. And being on three exchanges has become costly.
