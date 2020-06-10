Companies / Property

Hyprop says tenant retention is the focus of rent negotiations

The owner of Hyde Park says has completed just more than a third of rental relief talks with its SA tenants

10 June 2020 - 07:50 karl gernetzky
Hyprop Investments — the owner of malls including Rosebank Mall, Hyde Park Corner and Canal Walk — says it has completed just more than a third of rental relief talks with its SA tenants, with the priority being retaining their business.

The group said it was in talks with 86 retail groups, having concluded negotiations with 37% these.

“Our core focus in these discussions is tenant retention,” the group said in a trading update. “Rent collections are improving as these negotiations are concluded with individual tenants and should return to normal levels once all are finalised.”

The group collected 43.6% of rent for April and 54.6% of rent for May.

Hyprop, which has a market capitalisation of about R6.1bn, said it was confident its balance sheet could withstand the effect of Covid-19.

The company said it would have R1.6bn in cash available, having recently secured at R500m revolving credit facility from a local bank, which is in the final stages of implementation. The group had also raised R100m through privately placing a bond.

“Hyprop is in regular contact with its bankers in all jurisdictions and has made good progress on refinancing upcoming debt maturities,” the group said.

