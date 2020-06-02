Companies / Property Pam Golding to cut staff as it warns SA’s economy could shrink 10% The group says it is pursuing an organisational shake-up to adapt to new ‘realities’ BL PREMIUM

Real-estate group Pam Golding says it is cutting head-office staff and reducing branch offices, saying the Covid-19 pandemic had underscored a changing market where online activity was becoming increasingly important.

The group said it was also bracing for significant pressure on the housing market, warning that SA’s GDP could decline as much as 10% in 2020.