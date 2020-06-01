Capco to buy R9.3bn stake in Shaftesbury
Group will gain access to a mixed-use real estate portfolio next to its flagship Covent Garden estate in London’s West End
UK landlord Capital & Counties (Capco), spun out of SA businessperson Donald Gordon’s Liberty International, aims to buy a £436m (R9.3bn) stake in rival property group Shaftesbury.
The investment in two tranches will bring Capco’s stake in Shaftesbury to 26.3%, and gives the group an interest in an “exceptional mixed-use real estate portfolio, adjacent to Capco’s world-class Covent Garden estate”, Capco said.
The price of 540p per Shaftesbury share represents a discount of 13.9% to the closing Shaftesbury share price on May 29.
Capco said the transaction is consistent with its strategy of seeking growth around the Covent Garden estate. While Covid-19 has put downward pressure on property valuations, the price was attractive.
“As long-term investors in the Covent Garden estate and the West End, the investment in Shaftesbury represents a unique opportunity to deploy our capital in an exceptional portfolio at an attractive entry price, which we believe will generate long-term value for Capco shareholders,” said CEO Ian Hawksworth.
“While we can expect continued market uncertainty in the near term, we are confident about the long-term fundamentals and prospects for the West End and prime central London,” Hawksworth said.
In morning trade on Monday Capco’s share was up 2.36% to R36.04, having fallen 25.4% so far in 2020. Over the same period of time, the JSE’s property index has lost 46.92%.