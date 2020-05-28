Companies / Property

Schroder seeing the benefits of lockdown easing in Europe

28 May 2020 - 10:00 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust says it is already seeing the effect of easing Covid-19 lockdown measures in the areas in which it operates.

The property group, which gives SA investors exposure to West European capital cities, said that as of May 20, it had collected 83% of its rent for April and May and the group continued to work with tenants on rent deferrals, amendments to lease terms, and payment plans.

“Already we are seeing the easing of lockdown measures across the geographies that we operate in positively impacting on the portfolio,” said Schroder fund manager Jeff O’Dwyer.

“We are taking a methodical approach to asset management, working closely with all our tenants to ensure we have a clear pathway to income visibility, whilst taking measures to protect the long-term interests of our shareholders,” O’Dwyer said.

