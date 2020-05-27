Arrowhead defers dividend decision due to Covid-19

Diversified property company Arrowhead properties has deferred its interim dividend decision due to Covid-19, and is also considering disposing of non-core properties to bolster its balance sheet.

The group, which has a portfolio worth about R10.5bn, reported that distributable income fell 10.5% to R340m in its half-year to end-March, though the group said it is “pleased” with the performance of its direct property portfolio for the period under review

During its half-year, the group concluded 41 sales valued at R840m at a 1.5% discount to book value. At the end of March 2020, assets valued at R395m had been transferred with the remaining 21 assets, valued at R445m, scheduled for transfer.

Arrowhead also has a 16.4% interest in Rebosis Property Fund as well as an 8.6% interest in Dipula Income Fund, with both also opting not to declare dividends.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Arrowhead’s share price was up 2.15% to 95c, having reached an all-time low of 90c on Thursday, according to Infront data.

Arrowhead’s share price has fallen by about 75% so far in 2020, compared to a 45.86% fall for the JSE property index.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za