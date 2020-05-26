Exemplar’s malls shine as bulk of retailers sell essential goods

Exemplar, which invests in retail centres in small towns, townships and rural areas, is benefiting from having a defensive portfolio largely occupied by providers of essential services.

The company, which achieved double-digit dividend growth in the year to February 2020, said on Tuesday in its 2021 financial year it had collected about 70% of its rent due for March, April and May so far.

About 85% of Exemplar’s tenants by revenue are operating in the economic lockdown imposed to flatten the curve of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CEO Jason McCormick said the company’s tenants mostly served people in the lower-income bracket and that this market had shown resilience.

The group declared a distribution of 92.27c per share for the year ended February, an 11.9% increase, having given guidance of 91.27c.

Its performance stood out against many other listed property funds that have struggled to grow their income in the past year as tenants battle to afford rental increases.

The McCormick Group, a well-known rural real estate developer with about 40 years of experience, listed Exemplar as a real estate investment trust with assets of about R5.1bn in June 2018.

The group now owns 22 retail assets and focuses on what it says are “underserviced” areas. These areas are also characterised by high population growth, often due to the trend of rural to urban migration.

The fund’s centres serve 10-million to 15-million shoppers.

With its portfolio now valued at R5.8bn, Exemplar’s loan-to-value is at 34.3%. Fund managers in SA have said they prefer this metric to be below 40%, so they can manage interest expenses in a weak economic environment.

McCormick said Exemplar was not in a position to provide dividend growth guidance for the full 2021 financial year.

“As we brace ourselves for the uncertainty that lies ahead in the post Covid-19 environment, we are confident in our ability to read the landscape and rapidly adapt to any change in order to continue evolving for the needs of our customers and our country,” he said.

“Our primary focus in the first half of financial 2021 will be ensuring the sustainability of our existing portfolio and the tenants within it. We will continue to identify and implement effective strategies for the safety of our communities and the regeneration of both consumer confidence and the retail industry,” he said.

Exemplar is not looking to consolidate with other funds that own assets of a similar type.

Another rural and township mall owner, Safari Investments, has been a takeover target in 2020, after interest was shown by Heriot, Fairvest and Community Property Fund in 2019.

