Companies / Property

Exemplar beats distribution guidance

The group exceeded its distribution guidance in its year to end-February, which it attributed to the defensive nature of its portfolio

26 May 2020 - 12:09 karl gernetzky
A McDonald's drive-through at Diepkloof Square in Soweto, one of many township retail centres in the Exemplar portfolio. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/TSHEPO KEKANA
A McDonald's drive-through at Diepkloof Square in Soweto, one of many township retail centres in the Exemplar portfolio. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/TSHEPO KEKANA

Exemplar, which focuses on retail centres in townships and rural areas, beat its distribution guidance for its year to end-February, which it said was due to the quality of its management and defensive nature of its property portfolio.

The group declared a distribution of 92.27c per share for the year ended February, an 11.9% increase, having given guidance of 91.27c.

The group has 22 retail assets and focuses on what it says are “underserviced” areas. The areas in which its assets operate are characterised by high population growth, often due to the trend of rural to urban migration.

The group said it is concerned about the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and has opted not to give forward-looking guidance.

“As we brace ourselves for the uncertainty that lies ahead in the post-coronavirus environment, we are confident in our ability to read the landscape and rapidly adapt to any change to continue evolving for the needs of our customers and our country,” said CEO Jason McCormick.

In morning trade on Tuesday, Exemplar’s little-traded share was unchanged at R9.60, giving it a market capitalisation of R3.12bn.

The group’s share has risen 6.67% so far in 2020, compared to a 46.23% fall in the JSE property index.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

