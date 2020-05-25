Companies / Property PSG’s Evergreen retirement village operator aims to grow tenfold by 2030 CEO Cobus Bedeker expects ‘tremendous demand’ for retirement options based on life rights BL PREMIUM

SA’s largest retirement village operator, Evergreen Lifestyle Investments, which is owned by financial services group PSG and property developer Amdec, plans to grow its national business 10-fold to R30bn in the next 10 years.

Evergreen Lifestyle was formed after the 2008-2009 economic crisis when its initial investors saw a need for serviced retirement living in SA. PSG and Amdec own 50% each in Evergreen.