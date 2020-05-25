FREE | Read the full Business Day Commercial Property magazine

Companies / Property

25 May 2020 - 09:39
If you are in the market to buy, sell or lease commercial real estate, then the Business Day Commercial Property magazine is just right for you.

In this issue, we talk to leaders in the sector about:

  • the impact of Covid-19 on business;
  • reimagining industrial parks; why mixed-use developments are still popular;
  • the evolving technology behind CCTV surveillance;
  • what the office of the future may morph into; and
  • how to save the retail sector with innovative thinking. 

Tradehold opts to pay dividend, as other property firms demur

CEO Friedrich Esterhuyse says Tradehold is well-positioned to confront the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic
Companies
2 days ago

Nepi Rockcastle foresees rebound as lockdowns ease in Eastern Europe

The property fund is seeing businesses reopen in most of the nine countries in which it operates
Companies
4 days ago

Investec Property Fund doubles offshore focus even as SA assets do well amid Covid-19

IPF has been able to offer tenants in financial distress, because of the pandemic, 100% rental relief for the period of the lockdown
Companies
4 days ago

Property industry calls for relief on rates and tariffs

Sector argues municipal charges need to be reduced so as to help it through the Covid-19 pandemic
Companies
5 days ago

