FREE | Read the full Business Day Commercial Property magazine
A must-read for anyone working in commercial real estate
25 May 2020 - 09:39
If you are in the market to buy, sell or lease commercial real estate, then the Business Day Commercial Property magazine is just right for you.
In this issue, we talk to leaders in the sector about:
- the impact of Covid-19 on business;
- reimagining industrial parks; why mixed-use developments are still popular;
- the evolving technology behind CCTV surveillance;
- what the office of the future may morph into; and
- how to save the retail sector with innovative thinking.